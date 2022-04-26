Kai Havertz has reflected on his time at Chelsea as he reached a Premier League milestone in their match against Arsenal last week.

The German featured in his 50th game in the top flight of English football against the Gunners, just under two years after he signed for the Blues in his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

He has had a huge impact at Chelsea in other competitions, with the 22-year-old scoring the winner in both the Champions League and Club World Cup finals.

IMAGO / PA Images

Havertz spoke to the official Chelsea website and commented on his time at the club since he made the move from the Bundesliga in the summer of 2020.

"It has all gone very fast. I came here two years ago and hoped to get as many games as possible so I’m happy but I hope there are a lot more games to come.

"It’s a very different league than I played in before but I expected it to be like this with very high-intensity football and the opponents always very aggressive. The league is very good so you have to play with a lot of courage and be brave.

"I feel I’m settled in very well now and I feel very good. The beginning was tough when I arrived but I adapted maybe after six to 12 months. I knew before that it takes a while but overall I’m happy now about the two years."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German international has made a total of 87 appearances in all competitions for the west London side, scoring 22 goals and assisting 13.

His 18 goal contributions this season are his best numbers for the club to date, with Havertz last netting in the 6-0 thrashing of Southampton earlier in April.

