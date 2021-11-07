Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    'We Keep Positive' - Kai Havertz Remains Optimistic After Burnley Draw

    Author:

    Chelsea's Kai Havertz is remaining positive after his side dropped points at home to Burnley on Saturday. 

    The Blues took the lead just after the half hour mark, with the German attacker nodding home from a Reece James cross. 

    However, wasted chances throughout the rest of the game meant Chelsea failed to capitalise, and were soon punished by a late equaliser from Matej Vydra. 

    imago1007845633h

    In a post via his official Twitter account, Havertz remained optimistic despite the result as he said: "Not the result we would all want, but we keep positive and onto the next one."

    The German's finish was his fourth goal of the season, with assister James picking up his ninth goal contribution of the campaign so far.

    Chelsea's 1-1 draw against the Lancashire side sees them remain top of the Premier League table, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

    The Blues enjoyed multiple chances in front of goal, particularly in the first half, with Havertz's goal finally breaking the deadlock.

    However, a lack of quality in the final third meant they struggled to attempt many shots on target, with goalkeeper Nick Pope holding firm throughout the match to keep his side in it.

    Substitute Vydra then snatched a late equaliser for the visitors around ten minutes from time, capitalising on some poor marking from the Blues backline, with the European Champions conceding only their fourth goal in the league this season.

    Chelsea next face Leicester City away from home after the conclusion of the international break.

