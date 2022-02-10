Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Ease of Adapting to Abu Dhabi Training During Club World Cup

Kai Havertz has lifted the lid on Chelsea's Club World Cup training in Abu Dhabi as they look to make history and win the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

This comes after Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners over Al Hilal to set up a final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Havertz discussed the Blues' training routines in Abu Dhabi and opened up on how they adapted to the heat.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "We're all enjoying the weather, it's nice to play football in the sun! We're here with high expectations, a big goal to win the trophy."

"It's different playing in the sun or the rain. We have a lot of players who played a lot of games in different countries, we are well prepared. We're training well."

The German continued to discuss how it has also been different as the Blues have been training without head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is currently isolating with Covid-19.

"It's different (without Thomas Tuchel). He's our leader. It's hard when the leader isn't there. It's a big loss. We are all professional enough to find another way to deal with it. The rest of the staff are well prepared."

Tuchel hopes to travel to the Middle East for the final as Chelsea look to avenge their 2012 defeat in the Club World Cup final to Corinthians and come up against their fierce rivals, Palmieras on Saturday.

