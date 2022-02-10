Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Ease of Adapting to Abu Dhabi Training During Club World Cup

Kai Havertz has lifted the lid on Chelsea's Club World Cup training in Abu Dhabi as they look to make history and win the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

This comes after Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners over Al Hilal to set up a final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Havertz discussed the Blues' training routines in Abu Dhabi and opened up on how they adapted to the heat.

imago1009585792h

He said: "We're all enjoying the weather, it's nice to play football in the sun! We're here with high expectations, a big goal to win the trophy."

Read More

"It's different playing in the sun or the rain. We have a lot of players who played a lot of games in different countries, we are well prepared. We're training well."

The German continued to discuss how it has also been different as the Blues have been training without head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is currently isolating with Covid-19.

"It's different (without Thomas Tuchel). He's our leader. It's hard when the leader isn't there. It's a big loss. We are all professional enough to find another way to deal with it. The rest of the staff are well prepared."

Tuchel hopes to travel to the Middle East for the final as Chelsea look to avenge their 2012 defeat in the Club World Cup final to Corinthians and come up against their fierce rivals, Palmieras on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585792h
News

Kai Havertz Reveals Chelsea Ease of Adapting to Abu Dhabi Training During Club World Cup

45 seconds ago
imago1009095444h
News

'Every Day we Wait for it' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Thomas Tuchel Amid Chelsea Absence

30 minutes ago
imago1006845443h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Chelsea Have Experience Ahead of Club World Cup Final

8 hours ago
imago1009569617h
News

Zsolt Low Drops Club World Cup Final Selection Hint & Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga for Al Hilal Display

8 hours ago
imago1009560822h
News

Zsolt Low Hails 'Leader' Mateo Kovacic After Man of the Match Performance vs Al Hilal

9 hours ago
imago1009585792h
News

'Had a Good Game' - Zsolt Low Praises Kai Havertz for Performance Against Al Hilal

9 hours ago
imago1009392576h
News

'He Fought Very Hard' - Zsolt Low Praises Romelu Lukaku After Goal Against Al Hilal

10 hours ago
imago1009095444h
News

Revealed: What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea at Half Time From Home

10 hours ago