Kai Havertz Reveals Disappointment at Chelsea's Season Losses So Far

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed his disappointment at his side's unsteady season so far in their 2021/22 campaign.

Following their Champions League win in May last year, the Blues have gone on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup so far this season.

However, a run of injuries hampered their chances in the Premier League title race, a disappointing European exit and a loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final has been disappointing for Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The west London club will hope to bounce back against Liverpool on 14 May in the final of the FA Cup.

Speaking earlier this week, Kai Havertz revealed his side's disappointment at their campaign this year, considering all the buzz that surrounded Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season.

"I think we are disappointed," he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro. "We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final.

"It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league.

"We know this takes a lot. If you have opponents like Man City and Liverpool it is tough.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Around December we had a lot of injuries, Covid cases. We didn’t have the whole squad for a lot of games.

"We have the most games played of all teams. Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title.

"Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

