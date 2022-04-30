Skip to main content

Kai Havertz Reveals Disappointment at Chelsea's Season Losses So Far

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed his disappointment at his side's unsteady season so far in their 2021/22 campaign.

Following their Champions League win in May last year, the Blues have gone on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup so far this season.

However, a run of injuries hampered their chances in the Premier League title race, a disappointing European exit and a loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final has been disappointing for Thomas Tuchel's side.

imago1011550644h

The west London club will hope to bounce back against Liverpool on 14 May in the final of the FA Cup.

Speaking earlier this week, Kai Havertz revealed his side's disappointment at their campaign this year, considering all the buzz that surrounded Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season.

"I think we are disappointed," he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro. "We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league.

"We know this takes a lot. If you have opponents like Man City and Liverpool it is tough.

imago1009784334h

"Around December we had a lot of injuries, Covid cases. We didn’t have the whole squad for a lot of games.

"We have the most games played of all teams. Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title.

"Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011278267h
News

Kai Havertz Has Eyes Set on 'Perfect' Year With Chelsea Next Season

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011438398h
News

Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea Striker as They Consider Opening Up Plan C

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0043570705h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Has Not Met Chelsea Fan Groups Despite London Stay

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011337104h
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Lauds Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja for Impact at Southampton

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1007478199h
News

Thomas Tuchel Lauds Chelsea Squad for Keeping Dressing Room Competitive

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011309817h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Tuchel to Stick With Attacking Trio in Hope of Change of Fortune

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011459690h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Urgent Admission Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Everton on Sunday

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011305893h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Todd Boehly's Immediate Checklist for Chelsea Once Takeover is Completed

By Nick Emms3 hours ago