Kai Havertz reveals frustration at miss during Krasnodar draw

German midfielder Kai Havertz has underlined his frustration at his missed opportunity in the second half of the Krasnodar clash, and assessed his personal performance.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night but had chances to take all three points in the second half.

After spurning a glorious opportunity to net the winning goal in the group stage clash, the 21-year-old believes he can improve in the coming weeks.

"I have to score the goal. Of course I am not happy with that. I will try to do better next time," he concluded post match.

"I am feeling very good," he added. "The start (of the season) was not my best but I am very thankful to be here and I give every day my best to try to help the team.

"I have to keep working and to do my best.

"I think I am now 100 per cent but the two weeks out and with nothing at home, it was difficult to come back. You lose your whole fitness almost but I think I am two and a half weeks back.

"I am feeling better day-by-day. I started some games and I am feeling good."

