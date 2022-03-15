Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Reveals He is Pleased With His Recent Form for Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has revealed he is pleased with his recent run of form for the club. 

The Blues man has scored in his last three outings for the west London side, netting against Burnley, Norwich City and Newcastle United. 

His goal against the Magpies on Sunday was his tenth for the season in all competitions, with the German enjoying his recent performances up front for the World and European Champions.

imago1010577322h

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League knockout round second leg tie against Lille, Havertz spoke on his recent form and how well he has played for the club.

“It’s hard to say. I’m in a good run right now, I played some good matches in the past. I am happy about my performances in the last few matches. 

"As a footballer you are always hungry and want more. I hope I can play with a lot more consistency. I hope I can keep going like this.”

He also spoke on the influence of boss Thomas Tuchel, who joined the side as manager at the start of 2021, and how his arrival has benefitted him.

imago1010579185h

“Obviously the arrival of Thomas Tuchel was good for us. We won some titles. Me personally, I think I grow as well as a player. Everyone knows you can not only have positive moments, there are some negative. I also had this in the last months, last two years as well. 

"Personally, sometimes I grow from these situations when you don’t have a good moment, maybe sit on the bench. I am young, I can learn a lot and improve myself a lot. A career doesn’t always go up and up and up, you sometimes have to fall down a little bit and sit on the bench, learn from it. 

"I think sometimes people don’t really see that it helps me and players, young players as well. I am very happy here and in the moment it is a good moment for me right now. I just hope I can continue like this, like the last games. I will do my best to do that.”

imago1010077421h
