Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has revealed Thomas Tuchel's half-time team talk after their late win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues man scored an 89th minute winner against the Magpies at Stamford Bridge after a tough test at home to the 14th placed side.

His team went into the break having been unable to truly test their opponents, with the German then scoring late on to seal all three points for the World and European Champions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media after the game, Havertz revealed what was said in his manager's team talk at half-time.

"For Newcastle it would have been a nice afternoon to get the result (a draw). They always tried to spend a lot of time in some situations. For us it was frustrating.

"At half time we spoke about staying positive, staying calm and trying to play our football. In the end, this was the best result we can have. Everyone enjoyed this last minute, for players and fans it was a nice feeling."

Havertz was at the centre of controversy during the first half as Newcastle felt he should have been sent off for his foul on Dan Burn.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He received a yellow card, and gave his perspective after the game as he said: "Sometimes it looks like this. On the pitch, it’s different. People know I’m not a player who does things like this.

"This guy is seven, eight foot tall and I have to jump. As anyone would know, you have to use your arms to jump. When I jump and he is two heads higher than me, sometimes there’s stuff.

"I can say sorry to him because he has an injury on the head and I feel bad. But you can’t tell me I did this on purpose."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube