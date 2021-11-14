'Play Like a Family' - Kai Havertz Reveals Key to Winning Champions League

Chelsea's Kai Havertz had revealed what it takes to win the Champions League after his side's success in the competition last season.

The Blues attacker joined the club last summer from Bayer Leverkusen, with the German going on to score the winning goal in the final against Manchester City in May.

It was Chelsea's second ever trophy in the competition, with the first coming against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz revealed what is required for a club to win one of the most prestigious competitions in world football, as he said: "You have to play like a family."

The Blues were dominant throughout the majority of their games on the road to the final in Porto, finishing top of their group ahead of Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

La Liga leaders and eventual champions Atletico Madrid were Chelsea's opposition in the knockout stages, with the west London side winning 3-0 on aggregate after impressive performances both home and away.

Porto stood between them and a spot in the semi-finals of the competition, something the Blues had not achieved since 2014. The Portuguese side pulled off a shock result in the knockouts against Juventus, but Chelsea proved to be too strong for them and were 2-1 winners overall.

Real Madrid, who are 13 time winners of the Champions League, were next. Christian Pulisic scored a vital away goal in the first leg draw, before Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored at Stamford Bridge to send the Blues to the final.

First time finalists City were the opponents, the third all English final of the competition. Havertz was on hand to score his first ever Champions League goal, rounding goalkeeper Ederson after a fantastic through ball from Mount.

Chelsea were able to hold onto the lead until the final whistle and were subsequently crowned the Champions of Europe.

