"We have to be focused" - Kai Havertz sends message to Chelsea teammates ahead of Porto and Manchester City clashes

Kai Havertz has told his Chelsea teammates to stay focused ahead of a tough week ahead for the Blues as Porto and Manchester City await.

Chelsea cruised to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday to boost their hopes of finishing inside the top four.

Havertz, 21, opened the scoring with a neat finish past Vicente Guaita inside the opening eight minutes at Selhurst Park to send Chelsea on their way to all three points.

Now the attention switches to an important week for the Blues. Porto are up next in the Champions League quarter-finals with Thomas Tuchel's side taking a two goal advantage into the second leg. Then they travel to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Havertz is aware of the magnitude of the matches ahead and says Chelsea need to remain focused for the 'important matches'.

"Every time our plan is to win every game," he said to the official Chelsea website following the win over Crystal Palace.

"We have some tough matches and now we have Champions League and FA Cup and they are also important matches for us. Tuesday is our next game and we have to be focused."

Havertz was pleased and 'very satisfied' with the win against the Eagles, while Tuchel also offered glowing praise of the German attacker who produced a performance of high quality.

"We can be very satisfied," added Havertz. "It was a strong performance from us."

