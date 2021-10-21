Kai Havertz Sends Message to Injured Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

Kai Havertz hopes attacking Chelsea pair Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner aren't sidelined for a prolonged period of time after sustaining injuries.

Chelsea clinched a 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but it wasn't all positive as Lukaku and Werner were forced off with injuries in the first-half.

Lukaku twisted his ankle after winning a penalty, while Werner pulled up with a hamstring issue just before the half-time break.

SIPA USA

They will both undergo assessments on Thursday to discover the extent of their injuries, but will spend some time on the sidelines.

"It will take a while for both of them," said Tuchel post match. "We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches."

It now gives the chance for several players to step up in their absence, including Havertz who came on for Lukaku on Wednesday. He proved himself by scoring a neat chip three minutes into the second half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Although more opportunities may present themselves to Havertz in Lukaku and Werner's absence, the 22-year-old is praying they aren't out for a long period of time due to their quality.

"They are top level strikers, I just hope it's not too bad for them," the German told BT Sport.

Next up for the Blues is Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, and it's more than likely that Havertz will begin in the Chelsea attack should he be available for selection.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube