Kai Havertz Shares Thoughts on Comparisons to Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has shared his thoughts on recent comparisons made between him and Blues legend Didier Drogba. 

The German international joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, and has been a crucial player in their success ever since. 

He has scored important goals for Chelsea on the big stage hence the similarities made between him and Drogba, who had a highly successful career in West London. 

Speaking to the Champions Journal, Havertz shared his thoughts on the comparisons that have been made as he enjoys another strong season in blue.

"It is always good when being compared to players that have played well in the past. It definitely feels good when the fans compare you to such a player.

"I think he has scored even more important goals than me. So, in the next few years I’ll try to get there so that I fully deserve that comparison."

Havertz scored the winning goal in the Champions League final last season against Manchester City, as well as netting the winning penalty in the Club World Cup final earlier in the current campaign.

Drogba is also a European hero for Chelsea as he scored in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich to send the match to extra time, before converting the title-deciding penalty in the shootout, ensuring the Blues won the competition for the first time in their history.

In 84 appearances since he joined nearly two years ago, Havertz has scored 22 goals and assisted 13 in all competitions.

