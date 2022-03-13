Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has spoken on his side's emotions after their late win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Blues were 1-0 victors over the Magpies at Stamford Bridge, with the German scoring an 89th minute winner to secure a precious three points.

It was the first home game Chelsea have played since the announcement that owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

Speaking to the media after the match, Havertz commented on the emotions of the World and European Champions and their fans after recent days of uncertainty surrounding the future of the club.

"When you see the emotion that came out after this goal, it is what everyone needed today. We are very privileged to do our job, a lot of people in the world are feeling a lot worse than us.

"We are just try to do our job, be professional and give them a good feeling."

He also spoke on how good the win and his goal was for his side as they look to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

"Amazing to score like this. It was very tough. They made life for us hard. it was tough upfront as they had big defenders, to block or foul us.

"At half-time we spoke about it, we dug in, we tried to give our best. In the end, it's a brilliant win for us."

Havertz's goal against Newcastle was his tenth for the season, and fourth in eight days.

