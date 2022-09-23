Kai Havertz Speaks On New System Under Graham Potter

Kai Havertz has never seemed to hit the ground running since joining Chelsea in 2020 but as the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel brings a new face to the dugout, it might be the German's time to shine.

Graham Potter has only coached one game for the Blues so far, but it was evident across those 90 minutes versus RB Salzburg that things are going to be different.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man is experimenting with his new squad and it appears that his players are enjoying the process.

"Our new coach has made a very good impression," he said to Chelsea FC. "We have a great squad and I think we are in for a good time."

Havertz also explained why changing his position to fit the team and the new coach can be a challenge.

"My position is not that important to me. Of course, it's a bit harder for me as the number 10 because I've actually only played centre-forward at Chelsea for the past year-and-a-half and those are two completely different roles.

"Whether I play in the number 10, nine or on the right flank, I want to help the team and justify the coach's trust. I can put myself in any position."

Whether Potter will finally be able to bring out the best in Havertz will surely be answered soon, as we head into the busiest footballing season yet.

