Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Speaks On New System Under Graham Potter

IMAGO / PA Images

Kai Havertz Speaks On New System Under Graham Potter

The new coach at Stamford Bridge is bringing a whole new style to Chelsea.

Kai Havertz has never seemed to hit the ground running since joining Chelsea in 2020 but as the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel brings a new face to the dugout, it might be the German's time to shine.

Graham Potter has only coached one game for the Blues so far, but it was evident across those 90 minutes versus RB Salzburg that things are going to be different. 

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man is experimenting with his new squad and it appears that his players are enjoying the process. 

Kai Havertz Mason Mount

"Our new coach has made a very good impression," he said to Chelsea FC. "We have a great squad and I think we are in for a good time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Havertz also explained why changing his position to fit the team and the new coach can be a challenge.

"My position is not that important to me. Of course, it's a bit harder for me as the number 10 because I've actually only played centre-forward at Chelsea for the past year-and-a-half and those are two completely different roles.

"Whether I play in the number 10, nine or on the right flank, I want to help the team and justify the coach's trust. I can put myself in any position."

Thomas Tuchel Kai Havertz

Whether Potter will finally be able to bring out the best in Havertz will surely be answered soon, as we head into the busiest footballing season yet. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Olivier Giroud
News

Ex-Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Closes In On France All-Time Scoring Record

By Luka Foley
Darragh MacAnthony
News

Peterborough United Chairman In Favour Of Premier League All-Star Game

By Luka Foley
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan

By Stephen Smith
N'golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Interest In N'Golo Kante 'Superficial'

By Stephen Smith
Willian
News

'I Have To Respect Them' Fulham's Willian Discusses Scoring Against Former Team Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
News

'I'm Happy In Leipzig' Josko Gvardiol Reflects On Chelsea Bid Turned Down

By Owen Cummings
Jorginho
News

'They Don't Play Like Jorginho' - Paul Merson Hails Chelsea Midfielder

By Melissa Edwards
Tite and Thiago Silva
News

Brazil Coach Tite Makes Interesting Claim About Chelsea's Thiago Silva

By Melissa Edwards