Kai Havertz Speaks on Recent Days at Chelsea Amid Sanctions

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has commented on his side's recent days amid the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich. 

The Blues beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the German scoring the winner in the 89th minute after a tough contest against the Magpies. 

It was the first game the World and European Champions have played on their home turf since their owner was sanctioned by the UK Government during the week. 

imago1010577322h

Speaking to the media after the game, Havertz spoke on the days prior to their match against Newcastle amid the uncertainty over the future of the club.

"Of course, it's tough but for us we play, we are privileged to train, do what we love. It's hard for everyone, not only for us, but everyone at the club, the fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Also the workers, the academy. But we try to give everything. If we can give them moments like this it's nice, to give them a good feeling."

It was the German's tenth goal of the season in all competitions so far, and his fourth in eight days.

imago1010579185h

The Blues had to work hard against the Magpies in west London, with the hosts failing to truly test their opponents despite having the majority of possession.

It had to take a real moment of quality for the deadlock to be broken in the dying stages of the game.

Havertz met a superb lofted ball from Jorginho and proceeded to net the winner past Martin Dubravka.

