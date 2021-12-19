Kai Havertz Tests Positive for Covid-19 for the Second Time at Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has suffered another Covid-19 setback after testing positive for the second time since arriving at the club.

The German was out of action throughout November last season due to contracting the virus, with the 22-year-old now having to isolate once again.

He is now one of seven players at the club who have recently tested positive.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Wolves on Sunday Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea had suffered yet more cases, adding to the four that were revealed earlier in the week, with Simon Johnson confirming the German attacker had tested positive.

"We have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop.

"I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings. We are disappointed, we are a bit angry.

"We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Blues made a request to the Premier League to postpone the match against Wolves amid the rising number of cases in the team but, despite other games throughout the weekend being missed due to similar circumstances, the request was denied.

Positive tests have now added to a list of absentees in the squad as they compete in a busy festive period.

