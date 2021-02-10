Kai Havertz takes to Instagram amid concerns over absence during Chelsea training

Kai Havertz has taken to social media for the first time since he wasn't pictured in training with the rest of the Chelsea squad.

The 21-year-old has missed the Blues last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United after picking up an issue in training last week.

Havertz did return to training prior to the win against Sheffield United but wasn't included in the matchday squad, and Tuchel didn't comment on his absence.

READ MORE: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

READ MORE: Mason Mount will be the future captain of Chelsea and England, says John Terry

(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup tie on Thursday against Barnsley, Havertz was then not pictured amongst the group on Tuesday during the training session at Cobham, causing concern over his fitness.

Tuchel wasn't asked in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday about the German's fitness, but Havertz has taken to social media to let fans know he is OK.

(Photo via Instagram - kaihavertz29)

It remains unclear for Havertz's absence and whether he is carrying or knock.

The only team news Tuchel delivered ahead of their cup tie against Barnsley was noting that N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech would start at Oakwell, while Thiago Silva remains out with a thigh injury.

READ MORE: Chelsea interested in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

READ MORE: Venue confirmed for first leg of last-16 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea

Changes will be made by Tuchel but whether Havertz will be involved or not, we will have to wait until the Blues arrive in Yorkshire and the teamsheets are confirmed.

"There is a high possibility we see a lot of changes. First of all, everybody who is on the pitch tomorrow deserves to be on the pitch. So there will be guys tomorrow who suffered a little bit from my decisions in the last few games."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube