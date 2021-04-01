Kai Havertz tipped to make 'big statement' at Chelsea by Man City star

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes Chelsea star Kai Havertz will make a 'big statement' in the Premier League. 

Havertz joined Chelsea last summer from Bayer Leverkusen in an initial £62 million move, but the big-money signing hasn't had the smoothest of first seasons in England. 

Havertz has started to show glimpses of what is to come in recent weeks after a slow start to the season, which also saw him contract COVID-19 back in November.

sipa_32613890 (1)

Under Thomas Tuchel, Havertz has returned from a training injury and has been bright in recent weeks before netting on international duty for Germany in their World Cup qualifying campaign. 

Havertz has had his critics but Gundogan believes Havertz will soon showcase his whole potential in England's top-flight and  insists his 'sensational qualities' will see him make a 'big statement' at Chelsea.

As quoted by Metro, the Manchester City midfielder said: Kai is exceptionally good technically.

"I think it’s great that at his age he had the courage to take the step abroad. 

sipa_32741055

"He’s played a lot of good games for Chelsea, but it is normal for everything not to work out in the first season. 

"He has sensational qualities and will make a big statement in the Premier League."

Havertz's German compatriot Timo Werner has also come under-fire since his switch to Chelsea last summer. Although, Werner has hit double figures for goals for the Blues in all competitions this season, but he and others expect more. 

sipa_32779973
