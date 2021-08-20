Kai Havertz to Wear Special Boots vs Arsenal to Raise Money for German Floods

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz will wear a pair of presonally-desiged boots against Arsenal this Sunday and auction them off as a campaign to reaise funds to help those affected by floods in his home country, Germany.

The Champions League winner has family in Germany and grew up in one of the areas that was worst hit by the flooding last month.

The German has already sent €200,000 to support those in need, according to the Mail Online.

Havertz hopes to generate money to support Red Cross Germany and he has designed his own boots with Nike that are the colours of the North Rhine -Westphalia flag, where his family live.

The Chelsea star will run an auction from Sunday August 22, the day of the Arsenal clash, until Friday August 27 via 'Charity Stars'.

Speaking on the auction, quoted via the Daily Mail, Havertz discussed the auction.

"I'm in a hugely privileged situation and I hope by starting this campaign supporting the Red Cross Germany I can inspire others to give what they can to help." he said.

Havertz continued: "My limited edition boots are a sign of solidarity with those suffering, to show that I stand with my community and I am thinking of them.

"I was so shocked when I first saw the images, it's difficult to comprehend what the people must be going through right now, but I knew I had to do something.

"By donating money, we can help Red Cross Germany with their relief and assistance efforts on the ground to make sure it gets to people that need it most."

