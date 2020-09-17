Kai Havertz has realised his dream of moving to the Premier League after completing his summer transfer to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old's move to the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen was confirmed at the start of the month which saw him sign a five-year-deal in west London, in a deal worth up to £72 million including add-ons.

Havertz was handed the no.29 shirt on his arrival and made his Chelsea debut in the 3-1 win against Brighton on Monday night on the south coast.

However the Germany international has revealed he dreamed of playing in England growing up, and that he didn't expect to be playing in the Premier League at such a young age.

"I was dreaming as a kid to play in the Premier League and to play for Chelsea as well because for me Chelsea is a very big club and one of the best in the world," said Havertz.

"I always dreamed to play in a league like that and for me the dream came true very early because I’m just 21.

"I watched the Premier League as a kid very often with my brother and my parents so it seems a little unreal for me and my family that I’m now sitting here and playing for a club like Chelsea."

The spotlight is on Havertz after he became Chelsea's new club-record signing, taking over from Kepa Arrizabalaga, but he remains unfazed from the heavy price tag and is just focused on playing football.

"Of course, it’s a big price tag, but in football today it is normal to pay these prices. I will not put a lot of pressure on myself because the price tag is that high.

"I am trying to focus on trying to play my best football. I love to play football. That’s why I’m here."

