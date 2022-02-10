'Once in a Lifetime Chance' - Kai Havertz Urges Chelsea to Win Club World Cup After 2012 Corinthians Defeat

Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Urges Chelsea to Win Club World Cup After 2012 Corinthians Defeat

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has urged the club to win the Club World Cup final on Saturday to avenge their 2012 defeat to Corinthians.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 loss under Rafael Benitez and lost out on the only trophy they are yet to win in their history.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz has encouraged his team to lift the trophy.

imago1009556566h

He said: "We all know that Chelsea didn't manage to win the Club World Cup. It's a once in a lifetime chance, once in your career to win this trophy, for the club, for the fans. That's why we are here.

 "We know how nice it is to win a trophy, this one is important for us. There is no better feeling than to win something. That's the goal."

Read More

Chelsea overcame Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final as Havertz was in impressive form, registering the assist for Romelu Lukaku's opener and only goal of the game.

imago1009585798h

The Blues struggled in the second-half and know that they must improve if they are to lift the trophy come Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to join up with his Chelsea squad in Abu Dhabi following his Covid-19 positive test.

If he returns a negative test, he will be able to be in the dugout for the final and Havertz is hopeful that he will return.

"He's our leader," he said. "It's hard when the leader isn't there. It's a big loss. We are all professional enough to find another way to deal with it. The rest of the staff are well prepared."

imago1009585792h
