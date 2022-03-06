Kai Havertz 'Very Pleased' With Chelsea's 'Difficult' Victory Over Burnley

Chelsea brace goalscored Kai Havertz has admitted he is very pleased with the Blues' performance in their 4-0 win over Burnley.

Havertz bagged a brace along with goals from Reece James and Christian Pulisic to see Chelsea come out winners.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz discussed his side's impressive victory at Turf Moor.

"I’m very pleased. The result is very good for us. I think we needed these goals and also to play with zero goals for them," he said.



"It was difficult, especially the first half. It was important for us that we scored very early in the second half. I think overall it was a good performance from us.

"We switched a little bit our formation and switched some positions on the field in the second half, I think that helped us."

The German scored Chelsea's second goal of the game, heading home a Christian Pulisic cross before bagging his second moments later, turning home a low cross from Reece James.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel stated that his side showed they had what it takes to play for Chelsea, ignoring off the pitch events to focus on their football.

He said: "It shows the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea, it shows obviously the environment to focus on football because we believe we are allowed to focus on football as good as possible."

Havertz will be hoping to keep up his goalscoring form to keep his place in Tuchel's starting XI.

