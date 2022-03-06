Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kai Havertz 'Very Pleased' With Chelsea's 'Difficult' Victory Over Burnley

Chelsea brace goalscored Kai Havertz has admitted he is very pleased with the Blues' performance in their 4-0 win over Burnley.

Havertz bagged a brace along with goals from Reece James and Christian Pulisic to see Chelsea come out winners.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz discussed his side's impressive victory at Turf Moor.

"I’m very pleased. The result is very good for us. I think we needed these goals and also to play with zero goals for them," he said. 

"It was difficult, especially the first half. It was important for us that we scored very early in the second half. I think overall it was a good performance from us.

Read More

"We switched a little bit our formation and switched some positions on the field in the second half, I think that helped us."

The German scored Chelsea's second goal of the game, heading home a Christian Pulisic cross before bagging his second moments later, turning home a low cross from Reece James.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel stated that his side showed they had what it takes to play for Chelsea, ignoring off the pitch events to focus on their football.

He said: "It shows the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea, it shows obviously the environment to focus on football because we believe we are allowed to focus on football as good as possible."

Havertz will be hoping to keep up his goalscoring form to keep his place in Tuchel's starting XI.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585770h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Move From Chelsea to Barcelona Pending 'Final Details' Ahead of Meeting in Spain

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010144506h
News

Conor McGregor Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Amid Chelsea Interest Rumours

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010364817h
News

Reece James on Chelsea's Momentum Following Burnley Victory

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Reece James Provides Fitness Update After Premier League Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Reece James Happy to Be Back in Premier League Action for Chelsea `

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Individual Performances in Chelsea's Win Over Burnley

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1010360760h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Performances Amid Uncertainty Regarding Sale

By Nick Emms6 hours ago
imago1010364817h
News

Reece James: Chelsea's 4-0 Victory at Burnley Flattered Blues

By Nick Emms6 hours ago