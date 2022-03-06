Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Wants to Score More for Chelsea After Burnley Brace

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has revealed he wishes to score more goals for the Blues after bagging a brace against Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues came out 4-0 victors thanks to goals from Reece James, Havertz and Christian Pulisic, with the German netting twice in quick succession.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Havertz has opened up on his goalscoring this season.

imago1010364817h

Speaking after the match, he said: "It’s always very difficult when you don’t score but, of course, these goals help and I’m happy about this. 

"Sometimes you have to wait a little bit to get some more goals. I always want more and more.

Read More

"Sometimes it’s hard but of course I’m happy today to score two goals."

imago1010365574h

This comes after his manager heaped praise upon the forward, who has taken on the responsibility of leading Chelsea's line in recent weeks, benching club record signing Romelu Lukaku.

When asked about Havertz last month, Thomas Tuchel said: "I'm very pleased. Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up. His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending."

Havertz will hope he has done enough to keep his place in the Chelsea team as they prepare to face Newcastle United next week before travelling to France to face Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

