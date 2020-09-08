Kai Havertz is reportedly 'almost certain' to start for Chelsea in their Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion next Monday.

The 21-year-old completed his £62 million move to Stamford Bridge last Friday and is expected to head straight into Frank Lampard's side for the trip to the south coast on Monday.

Brighton are Chelsea's first opponent of the new 2020/21 Premier League season, which could see a whole host of the Blues' new summer signings start.

As per the Daily Mail, Havertz will 'almost certainly' start against the Seagulls after impressing in training following his arrival from Germany,

Timo Werner, who scored his first [unofficial] goal for the Blues in the friendly against Brighton last week, could lead the line for Lampard, while Hakim Ziyech will be hoping to be fit after coming off with an ankle injury in the friendly and is a doubt for the league visit.

New signing Ben Chilwell is a doubt as he continues to get back to full fitness following a heel injury, while Thiago Silva is also unlikely to feature.

Havertz became the Blues' seventh signing of the summer following Ziyech, Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva's arrivals.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, of Rennes, is expected to join by the end of the week in an £18 million move.

Havertz has admitted that Lampard was a big influence in his decision to make the switch to Chelsea.

"Of course he had a big impact on my decision because I loved him as a player and watched him very often, and I think I can learn from him now he is a manager as well.

"I think he is a very humble person and a great guy and I can’t wait to play with him and learn from him.

"He was very offensive like me and he loves to score goals, and I love to score goals as well so I think he will help me a lot in my position. Also maybe on the things that I can improve and I can’t wait to work with him."

