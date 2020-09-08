SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Kai Havertz will 'almost certainly' start for Chelsea in Premier League opener against Brighton

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz is reportedly 'almost certain' to start for Chelsea in their Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion next Monday. 

The 21-year-old completed his £62 million move to Stamford Bridge last Friday and is expected to head straight into Frank Lampard's side for the trip to the south coast on Monday. 

Brighton are Chelsea's first opponent of the new 2020/21 Premier League season, which could see a whole host of the Blues' new summer signings start. 

EhPHvQ8WkAEUTjp

As per the Daily Mail, Havertz will 'almost certainly' start against the Seagulls after impressing in training following his arrival from Germany, 

Timo Werner, who scored his first [unofficial] goal for the Blues in the friendly against Brighton last week, could lead the line for Lampard, while Hakim Ziyech will be hoping to be fit after coming off with an ankle injury in the friendly and is a doubt for the league visit. 

New signing Ben Chilwell is a doubt as he continues to get back to full fitness following a heel injury, while Thiago Silva is also unlikely to feature. 

Havertz became the Blues' seventh signing of the summer following Ziyech, Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva's arrivals.  

EhGJdABXgAE6DEh

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, of Rennes, is expected to join by the end of the week in an £18 million move. 

Havertz has admitted that Lampard was a big influence in his decision to make the switch to Chelsea.

"Of course he had a big impact on my decision because I loved him as a player and watched him very often, and I think I can learn from him now he is a manager as well.

"I think he is a very humble person and a great guy and I can’t wait to play with him and learn from him.

"He was very offensive like me and he loves to score goals, and I love to score goals as well so I think he will help me a lot in my position. Also maybe on the things that I can improve and I can’t wait to work with him."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealed: Chelsea could end up paying £25M for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the fee in which the Blues could end up paying has been revealed.

Matt Debono

'Expectations are going to go up hugely next year' at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has accepted that expectations will increase next season following their bumper summer transfer window.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United will 'take good care' of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu, says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades will look after Ethan Ampadu who joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'very close' to completing £18M deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a transfer for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater provides update on Chelsea future

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has indicated that he is on his way out of the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Welsh international Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday 14 September and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud hopes to have future under Frank Lampard at Chelsea amid Timo Werner signing

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he hasn't spoken to Frank Lampard about his playing time at the club next season.

Matt Debono

David Moyes gives stance on Declan Rice's future amid Chelsea future

West Ham manager David Moyes has sent a transfer warning to Chelsea regarding midfielder Declan Rice.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Middlesbrough or Barnsley in Carabao Cup 3rd round

Chelsea will face Middlesbrough or Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono