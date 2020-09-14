Kai Havertz is set to make his Chelsea debut from the start in the Blues' Premier League opener away to Brighton on Monday night.

The 21-year-old completed his switch to the English capital at the start of September and is expected to head straight into Frank Lampard's starting XI on the south coast.

Havertz will be looking to replicate his figures from last season in the Bundesliga which saw him return 12 goals and six assists in 30 league appearances.

And as per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Havertz is expected to start for the Blues which will see him make his debut for Chelsea against Brighton.

He will be joined by Timo Werner, who will also make his official debut, after he featured and scored in the 1-1 friendly draw against Brighton recently.

Head coach Frank Lampard sent a message to his players ahead of the league opener on Monday and told his players that it's now over to them to deliver and 'make their own mark' on the Chelsea side.

"It is the start of the road potentially for us. You look back at some of the squads here, there were very experienced and high-level squads.

"This is a pretty fresh squad with the players we have brought in and the youth that remains from last year. It is an exciting thing for this squad to now make their own mark.

"We start afresh pretty much this year. That is how it feels for us. We want to be challenging and we want to be moving in an upwards direction, like I keep saying, to close the gap on the top two teams that are above us."

