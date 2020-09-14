SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Kai Havertz will make Chelsea debut against Brighton and is 'expected to start' for Frank Lampard's side

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz is set to make his Chelsea debut from the start in the Blues' Premier League opener away to Brighton on Monday night. 

The 21-year-old completed his switch to the English capital at the start of September and is expected to head straight into Frank Lampard's starting XI on the south coast. 

Havertz will be looking to replicate his figures from last season in the Bundesliga which saw him return 12 goals and six assists in 30 league appearances. 

And as per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Havertz is expected to start for the Blues which will see him make his debut for Chelsea against Brighton. 

He will be joined by Timo Werner, who will also make his official debut, after he featured and scored in the 1-1 friendly draw against Brighton recently. 

Head coach Frank Lampard sent a message to his players ahead of the league opener on Monday and told his players that it's now over to them to deliver and 'make their own mark' on the Chelsea side.

"It is the start of the road potentially for us. You look back at some of the squads here, there were very experienced and high-level squads.

"This is a pretty fresh squad with the players we have brought in and the youth that remains from last year. It is an exciting thing for this squad to now make their own mark.

"We start afresh pretty much this year. That is how it feels for us. We want to be challenging and we want to be moving in an upwards direction, like I keep saying, to close the gap on the top two teams that are above us."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard reveals why he gave Christian Pulisic no.10 shirt

Frank Lampard has revealed why he wanted to give Christian Pulisic the no.10 shirt at Chelsea following Willian's exit.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard tells Chelsea squad to 'make their own mark' ahead of new season

Frank Lampard has told his Chelsea squad that now is the time to put their place in the history of the club ahead of their league opener against Brighton.

Matt Debono

West Ham considering move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

West Ham are considering making a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri as they look to bolster their defence.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen chief makes claim about Kai Havertz' transfer to Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has revealed why he believes the coronavirus period helped Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Monday night in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Ben Davies

Declan Rice latest: West Ham insist midfielder isn't for sale amid Chelsea interest

West Ham insist Declan Rice will not leave the club under any circumstances in this transfer window amid interest from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Brighton vs Chelsea ft. WeAreBrighton

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday evening to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

FIFA 21 Ratings: Christian Pulisic and 17 Chelsea players see ratings revealed

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, EA Sports have released more of the Chelsea player ratings.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and he will now fly to London for a medical.

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Matt Debono