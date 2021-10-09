Kai Havertz's Honest Response to Thomas Tuchel's Latest Comments

Following Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's comments on how much potential Kai Havertz has, the 22-year-old has responded, claiming "it's good for me to have a coach that helps me out in these situations."

The German international moved to Chelsea in September 2020 for an initial £62 million and has made his way into the starting squad following a successful first season in England.

Havertz's 2020/21 season was topped off when he got the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in May 2021.

SIPA USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz responded positively about how he feels playing under Tuchel.

"When you have success and you score a very important goal, of course it gives you confidence, but I think it’s not only about confidence.

"I just feel very good here now, I know the players, I know the staff, I know the games, the opponents a bit better and sometimes this also helps you a lot.

"But for me confidence is the most important thing in football and when you have this you are very strong and better.

"So it’s been a combination of confidence and feeling more at home."

SIPA USA

Speaking about how much confidence he has in the manager, Havertz wasn't short of praise.

"He always expects a lot of good things from you when you play in the starting XI, also when you come on, so you always have to show yourself and also the coach what you can do, that you are ready to play.

"I like this because I am young, I have a lot to learn. I know that. I am still 22 and I have so many years ahead of me.

"Sometimes I also want to know when I do something not good.

"So it’s good for me to have a coach that helps me out in these situations and also who always wants to improve me. That’s very nice for me."

