'The Best in the World' - Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Praises Chelsea's Edouard Mendy After African Cup of Nations Triumph

Kalidou Koulibaly Hails Edouard Mendy After Senegal's African Cup of Nations Triumph

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has heaped praise onto Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after their African Cup of Nations success on Sunday night. 

They beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final in Cameroon, with the Blues 'keeper saving one of the spot kicks to allow Sadio Mane to score the winner.

It is the first time in the country's history that they have won the tournament.

imago1009632475h

In an interview after the game, via The Daily Mail, Koulibaly had lots of praise for his teammate as they celebrated their title.

"It was a tough game and a tough tournament. We made it with our team and our power. Our goalkeeper is the best in the world and we win the title.

Read More

"We feel happy. We knew it would be hard to win the Africa Cup of Nations but today we made it.

"Our team deserved to win this title. We had been looking for this for a long time and now we have it. This team is magnificent."

imago1009634632h

Mendy played five games in between the sticks for his country during the tournament, keeping three clean sheets.

His triumph with his country is another achievement to add to his list of honours since he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020, with the 29-year-old also winning the Champions League and Super Cup.

Mendy's most recent game in goal for the Blues was the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the start of January, before he joined up with his international teammates for the tournament.

imago1009634699h
imago1009639933h
imago1009634632h
imago1006808208h
imago1009634632h
imago1009642356h
imago0008614043h
imago1009559440h
