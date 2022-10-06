Skip to main content

Kalidou Koulibaly On Last Night's Victory And Adapting To English Football

Kalidou Koulibaly feels he is getting closer to fully settling into life in England after last night's victory over AC Milan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Senegalese central defender started from the off last night after being left on the bench against Crystal Palace over the weekend and was crucial yesterday in helping the Blues achieve their first clean sheet since the opening day of the Premier League against Everton. 

The 3-0 victory over AC Milan yesterday sent the Blues to 2nd in Group E of the Champions League, with Koulibaly pleased about his own performance and how his team took the game to their Italian opponents.

"I am very happy with this victory and the clean sheet, as it is always pleasing for a defender to not concede. We can be glad because Milan are a great team and we proved today that we could beat them.

Chelsea celebrating vs AC Milan

Chelsea players celebrate during last night's victory

Of the seven games Koulibaly has featured in for Chelsea this season, he has completed 90 minutes five times and despite the central defender admitting he still needs time to get used to English football, he is happy with the progress he has made since joining from Napoli in the summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I am a player who needs to play regularly, everyone knows that. It is also true that I need a period of adaptation. I am doing it well, I'm not perfect yet or what I want to be, but I'm getting there."

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly and Mason Mount tackle AC Milan's Rade Krunic

Koulibaly and the rest of the Chelsea team will now prepare for their next league game this weekend, when they host managerless Wolves on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm BST.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Reece James
News

Graham Potter Is Full Of Praise For Reece James After AC Milan Game

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

Wesley Fofana Leaves Stamford Bridge On Crutches After AC Milan Game

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flipping vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reacts To Chelsea's Toppling of AC Milan

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea celebrating vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Beat AC Milan 3-0 In The Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea
Match Coverage

WATCH: Reece James Scores A Third Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
Match Coverage

WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes It 2-0 Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Match Coverage

WATCH: Wesley Fofana Puts Chelsea 1-0 Up Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett