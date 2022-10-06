Kalidou Koulibaly On Last Night's Victory And Adapting To English Football
The Senegalese central defender started from the off last night after being left on the bench against Crystal Palace over the weekend and was crucial yesterday in helping the Blues achieve their first clean sheet since the opening day of the Premier League against Everton.
The 3-0 victory over AC Milan yesterday sent the Blues to 2nd in Group E of the Champions League, with Koulibaly pleased about his own performance and how his team took the game to their Italian opponents.
"I am very happy with this victory and the clean sheet, as it is always pleasing for a defender to not concede. We can be glad because Milan are a great team and we proved today that we could beat them.
Of the seven games Koulibaly has featured in for Chelsea this season, he has completed 90 minutes five times and despite the central defender admitting he still needs time to get used to English football, he is happy with the progress he has made since joining from Napoli in the summer.
"I am a player who needs to play regularly, everyone knows that. It is also true that I need a period of adaptation. I am doing it well, I'm not perfect yet or what I want to be, but I'm getting there."
Koulibaly and the rest of the Chelsea team will now prepare for their next league game this weekend, when they host managerless Wolves on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm BST.
