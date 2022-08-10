Kalidou Koulibaly On Chelsea Debut And Facing Tottenham
Chelsea's new defender Kalidou Koulibaly made his first appearance in blue for their opening victory against Everton last weekend and the Senegalese captain is already looking ahead.
The centre back made the move from Napoli this summer with the task of replacing Antonio Rudiger and after a strong debut performance, the 31-year-old is only expecting to get better, whilst the games get tougher.
Transitioning into the Premier League is always the biggest point of discussion when clubs sign players from elsewhere, and with Koulibaly's forced premature withdrawl from the tie at Goodison Park over cramp, it can be seen why.
Talking to Chelsea FC about his welcome to English football, he said: "[It] Was a tough game, hard game. My first game in the Premier League. It was a bit difficult because I wasn't used to the rhythm but I tried to do my best. We won the game so I was happy to win it. I am looking forward."
Things aren't about to start slowing down either, as the Blues host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and aim to start securing the double over their London rivals once again.
"A big game. A derby. We know it will be tough," he said, "They have a really good team with good players. We will work hard this week to be ready for Sunday and win. We know it will be difficult but we are ready for it."
It will be a fascinating match at Stamford Bridge, with both teams hoping to remedy their shortcomings of last season and instead, make it one to remember for all of the right reasons.
