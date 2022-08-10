Skip to main content

Kalidou Koulibaly On Chelsea Debut And Facing Tottenham

Chelsea's new defender Kalidou Koulibaly made his first appearance in blue for their opening victory against Everton last weekend and the Senegalese captain is already looking ahead. 

The centre back made the move from Napoli this summer with the task of replacing Antonio Rudiger and after a strong debut performance, the 31-year-old is only expecting to get better, whilst the games get tougher. 

Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling

Koulibaly celebrating with Mason Mount at the final whistle. 

Transitioning into the Premier League is always the biggest point of discussion when clubs sign players from elsewhere, and with Koulibaly's forced premature withdrawl from the tie at Goodison Park over cramp, it can be seen why. 

Talking to Chelsea FC about his welcome to English football, he said: "[It] Was a tough game, hard game. My first game in the Premier League. It was a bit difficult because I wasn't used to the rhythm but I tried to do my best. We won the game so I was happy to win it. I am looking forward." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Things aren't about to start slowing down either, as the Blues host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and aim to start securing the double over their London rivals once again. 

"A big game. A derby. We know it will be tough," he said, "They have a really good team with good players. We will work hard this week to be ready for Sunday and win. We know it will be difficult but we are ready for it." 

It will be a fascinating match at Stamford Bridge, with both teams hoping to remedy their shortcomings of last season and instead, make it one to remember for all of the right reasons. 

Read More Chelsea News

Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Claims Thomas Tuchel Is Pushing For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Celtic Defender Josip Juranovic

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Has Become Frustrated With Chelsea And Continues To Explore Options For An Exit

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

'These Are Games That Chelsea Would Have Lost Or Drawn Last Year' - John Barnes Reflects On The Blues Opening Game

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Ben Chilwell Raheem Sterling
News

‘We Are Still in Transition’ - Thomas Tuchel on His Chelsea Side Heading Into the New Season

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago