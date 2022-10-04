Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On Champions League Opponent AC Milan

Chelsea returns to Champions League action tomorrow in a must-win game for Graham Potter's side.

Losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game and drawing to Austrian side RB Salzburg, Chelsea currently sits bottom of Group E heading into their third game in this year's competition.

Tomorrow the Blues welcome the Italian champions to Stamford Bridge in Potter's third game in charge of his new club.

One player wanting to make an impact in that game is Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly after falling out of favour in the Blue's defence now that Potter has changed formation from five at the back to four.

In a recent press conference, Koulibaly said: "They have a great team. Milan has a good story in UEFA Champions League. Last year, they win the Scudetto with a lot of good and talented players. They are dangerous. They get some good points already.

We have to be aware that they have a lot of quality in the front and back. They have young players who are used to playing big games. We have to be aware of everything and to try to win this game is really important."

Koulibaly has played the Italian side countless times before joining Chelsea when he was playing for his former side Napoli.

During his eight years at the club, Koulibaly managed to win two trophies and rack up countless games.

