Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On The Appointment Of Graham Potter

Two weeks ago German manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea after reportedly falling out with the board and losing control of the dressing room.

Not long after the sacking, the club started negotiations with Graham Potter. A day later Chelsea announced Potter as the new Chelsea manager, starting his new life in London immediately.

IMAGO / PA Images

Potter managed his first game a few days later, kicking his career off in a Champions League clash against RB Salzburg.

The Game saw a change of formation with Raheem Sterling scoring the first goal of the Potter era but the new manager was unable to secure the win, conceding late on.

In a recent interview with Quotidien, new signing Kalidou Koulibaly spoke on how Potter is doing at his new London club.

"The new coach came with some good ideas. He's a real coach. He did some good things with Brighton. Now he is a Chelsea manager.

IMAGO / Pixsell

He has guidelines and expectations. It’s up to me to be patient, it’s up to me to show that I deserve to play, to show in training that the coach can trust me.

Compared to this, there will be no problem. We are also in the first weeks, it is normal for the coach to rely on players who are used to the emblem of Chelsea and who have been there for a very long time."



With the international break ongoing, Potter will have his next chance to get his first win when Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the start of October.

Read More Chelsea Stories