N'Golo Kante: Chelsea Happy With Spurs Win After Difficult First Half

Super Sub N'Golo Kante 'Happy' With Chelsea's Win Over Spurs After 'Difficult' Start to Derby

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has praised his team's reaction to Tottenham's early pressure in their clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman came on at half-time, replacing Mason Mount who struggled in the first half.

After a goalless first half, Kante added to Thiago Silva's header, to make the score 2-0 in the 57th minute, before Antonio Rudiger scored Chelsea's third in stoppage time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Kante praised his side's performance in the second half.

"It was a very good [first] half from Tottenham," he said.

"They had quite a lot of intensity, it was difficult for us.

"But we reacted well in the second half and we are happy with the three goals and result."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sunday's match ended well for Thomas Tuchel's boys, however the first half didn't fill the German manager with confidence.

The teams had to adapt to a lot of early pressure from Tottenham, and after 45 minutes, Tuchel had to adapt.

During the interval, he replaced Mason Mount with N'Golo Kante, and changed the shape of the game, leaving the Blues to dominate the final 45 minutes.

After the game, Tuchel explained his decision to bring in Kante.

"It was a hard decision for Mason," said Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It seemed to be a bit more defensive with Mason to N’Golo. I wanted to give a sign from the talk, I wasn’t happy with the energy. I was not ready to talk about the spaces here, the space there.

"We had to open the spaces."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube