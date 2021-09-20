September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Super Sub N'Golo Kante 'Happy' With Chelsea's Win Over Spurs After 'Difficult' Start to Derby

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has praised his team's reaction to Tottenham's early pressure in their clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman came on at half-time, replacing Mason Mount who struggled in the first half.

After a goalless first half, Kante added to Thiago Silva's header, to make the score 2-0 in the 57th minute, before Antonio Rudiger scored Chelsea's third in stoppage time.

sipa_35136233

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Kante praised his side's performance in the second half.

"It was a very good [first] half from Tottenham," he said.

"They had quite a lot of intensity, it was difficult for us.

"But we reacted well in the second half and we are happy with the three goals and result."

sipa_35136491

Sunday's match ended well for Thomas Tuchel's boys, however the first half didn't fill the German manager with confidence.

The teams had to adapt to a lot of early pressure from Tottenham, and after 45 minutes, Tuchel had to adapt.

During the interval, he replaced Mason Mount with N'Golo Kante, and changed the shape of the game, leaving the Blues to dominate the final 45 minutes.

After the game, Tuchel explained his decision to bring in Kante.

"It was a hard decision for Mason," said Tuchel.

sipa_35134614

"It seemed to be a bit more defensive with Mason to N’Golo. I wanted to give a sign from the talk, I wasn’t happy with the energy. I was not ready to talk about the spaces here, the space there.

"We had to open the spaces."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35136491 (1)
News

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea Happy With Spurs Win After Difficult First Half

sipa_35147525
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Carabao Cup Tie

sipa_35136210
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Thiago Silva Was 'Fantastic' for Chelsea vs Tottenham

sipa_35000597
News

Saúl Niguez Reveals Career Plans After Retirement Following Chelsea Switch

sipa_33330612
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's Performance as Blues Dominate Spurs in 3-0 Win

pjimage (44)
News

Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

sipa_35136491 (1)
News

Tuchel: Kante's A Player 'Everyone Is Looking For' Amid Ronaldo & Messi Comparisons

sipa_34744240
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United in 'Pole Position' to Sign Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest