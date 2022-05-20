Trophies have played an important part in Antonio Rudiger's enjoyable five years at Chelsea, but the friendships created have made it even more special.

The 29-year-old will leave Chelsea this summer once his contract expires, bringing an end to a five-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

In that time, Rudiger has made over 200 appearances for Chelsea since joining from AS Roma in 2017, winning the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in that time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

But after the club couldn't agree an extension to keep Rudiger in the capital beyond the summer, he is now on the verge of signing for Real Madrid on a four-year contract, with a deal set to be confirmed at the end of the season.

Rudiger leaves behind 'hundreds of memories' as well as teammates and friends. He was a popular figure in the Blues' dressing room, admired heavily by Thomas Tuchel who wanted him to stay.

The Germany international has experienced it all at Chelsea. The highs of Porto, but the lows of like the 6-0 defeat away to Manchester City where criticism followed, and then the dropping by Frank Lampard before his revival under Tuchel.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He will take much away from his Chelsea spell to Spain, but he had one final message to say expressing his fondness of the environment at the club and how it was so special.

Talking to The Players' Tribune, Rudiger said: "The trophies that I have won here – they are nice, for sure. But what really made Chelsea a special place were the friendships. We were more than teammates. So many of these guys — NG, Kova, Ziyech, Lukaku — they are like my brothers. That’s very rare in football, honestly."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube