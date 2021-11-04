N'Golo Kante Called Up to France International Duty for Kazakhstan & Finland

N'Golo Kante has been named in the France squad for their upcoming internationals against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The 30-year-old missed the 1-0 win over Malmo in midweek after being left at home to recover from 'muscle tightness' which saw him miss the Norwich City win last weekend.

Kante is expected to return against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, and ahead of the game he was named in Didier Deschamps' France squad for November's games.

The World Cup winner will be hoping to avoid injury when with his country as Thomas Tuchel looks to have a fully fit squad for the December fixture list ahead of the hectic festive schedule.

Full France squad to face Kazakhstan and Finland

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Kurt Zouma (West Ham)

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, on loan from Arsenal), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

