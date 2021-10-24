Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Chelsea Team News Ahead of Southampton Tie

Chelsea will still be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner when they face Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side host the Saints at Stamford Bridge for the second time this season. They saw off Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League at the start of October, putting three goals past the 10-man side in a 3-1 victory.

Now the sides have been drawn against each other in the Round of 16 as they look to progress into the quarter finals.

Chelsea are high flying. Top of the Premier League, unbeaten in four in all competitions, it will take a monumental performance from the visitors to knock the Blues out of the cup.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last two matches, drawing and winning one, with their last defeat coming to Chelsea on October 2.

Tuchel's side won't have Lukaku and Werner available but they had no issue at the weekend after putting seven past Norwich City. But they will receive a welcome boost as N'Golo Kante is expected to be available for selection.

Here is the full Chelsea team news ahead of the cup tie in west London:

N'Golo Kante

The Frenchman is set to return for selection against the Saints. He was left out of the matchday squad against Norwich as a precaution due to some muscle tightness.

Tuchel called upon Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic against Norwich City before bringing Ruben Loftus-Cheek on in the second half.

Kante could've been selected if the game had been a day later, as per Simon Johnson, which makes him likely to make his comeback against Southampton if required.

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old has spent over a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Tuchel recently admitted he was close to returning, but for now the American remains in individual training.

It looks unlikely that Pulisic would return in time for the cup tie with the Saints given he isn't training with the rest of his teammates yet.

They also won't want to rush him back to ensure they don't re-injure the ankle, to avoid the risk of another spell on the treatment table.

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has been ruled out of the Saints tie with an ankle injury. After twisting his ankle against Malmo, Tuchel confirmed the Belgium international would miss the next two matches - Norwich City and Southampton - at the very least.

It had been reported that Lukaku could miss up to four weeks which would leave him sidelined up until after the international break. But Tuchel refused to confirm a return date, believing it would only be pure speculation.

Timo Werner

Chelsea will also be without Werner against Hasenhuttl's men. The German was their second casualty against Malmo, pulling up on his hamstring.

Tuchel's side had no issue without the attacking duo against Norwich but like Lukaku, the Chelsea boss confirmed he would miss the Southampton clash with his return unknown.

