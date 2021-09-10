N'Golo Kante Ruled Out of Aston Villa Clash, Confirms Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N'Golo Kante will not feature against Aston Villa on Saturday due to an injury.

The midfielder picked up a knock against Liverpool as ten-man Chelsea held on to draw 1-1 at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the match against Villa, Tuchel ruled Kante out.

He said: "N’Golo was injured in the Liverpool game and suffers a little."

Chelsea face Zenit on Tuesday as the Blues begin their defence of the Champions Leagure trophy and Tuchel expanded, revealing that he is hopeful that the midfielder will return for the European clash at Stamford Bride.

"We are trying to answer the next question, we try for N’Golo on Tuesday and it looks pretty good." he said

The midfielder has suffered with injuries over the last year, with Tuchel keen to bring in another midfielder to help cover.

This saw Chelsea bring in Ateltico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy on Deadline Day.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The Spaniard is in line for his Chelsea debut when the Blues face Aston Villa, with Kante injured.

Speaking on Saul's acquisition, Tuchel revealed that he will help provide cover when Kante is injured.

"Now with COVID situation, for a long time with the Euros and Copa America I was a bit concerned to go into the season with Jorginho, N’Golo and Mateo. Not because of lack of quality or character - I am the happiest coach to have these three guys.

"It is unpredictable, we have a Club World Cup to play in December, there are many games to come. Nobody knows exactly and wants most of the time, two of the three guys play. Once you have one injured, one suspended, you are in danger of overloading players." he said.

