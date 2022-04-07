Karim Benzema Sends Triumphant Message After Hattrick in Real Madrid's Victory Over Chelsea

Real Madrid's hattrick hero Karim Benzema has sent a triumphant message regarding Los Blancos' victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie saw Carlo Ancelotti's men defeat Thomas Tuchel's side 3-1 on the night.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Benzema sent a message of intent regarding Real Madrid following their win.

He said: "Today (Wednesday) we came out to win, to show we're Real Madrid. Things worked out well for us as we played well, from the first minute to the last."

Benzema opened the scoring with a powerful header, running unmarked into the Chelsea box before heading past Edouard Mendy.

The French international doubled his side's lead with yet another header, meeting Luka Modric's cross before placing a second header beyond the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for his side before half-time as he connected to a free-kick to finish beyond Thibaut Courtois.

However, Benzema completed his hattrick early in the second period as he latched onto a mistake from Mendy, who put Antonio Rudiger in a spot of trouble before Benzema won the ball and finished into an open net.

Tuesday's game at the Santiago Bernabeu will require a huge effort from Chelsea if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the illustrious competition.

Tuchel will be hoping to get an early goal in the tie and pull off a remarkable comeback to qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

