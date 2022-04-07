Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Karim Benzema Sends Triumphant Message After Hattrick in Real Madrid's Victory Over Chelsea

Real Madrid's hattrick hero Karim Benzema has sent a triumphant message regarding Los Blancos' victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie saw Carlo Ancelotti's men defeat Thomas Tuchel's side 3-1 on the night.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Benzema sent a message of intent regarding Real Madrid following their win.

imago1011110738h

He said: "Today (Wednesday) we came out to win, to show we're Real Madrid. Things worked out well for us as we played well, from the first minute to the last."

Benzema opened the scoring with a powerful header, running unmarked into the Chelsea box before heading past Edouard Mendy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The French international doubled his side's lead with yet another header, meeting Luka Modric's cross before placing a second header beyond the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for his side before half-time as he connected to a free-kick to finish beyond Thibaut Courtois.

imago1011109665h

However, Benzema completed his hattrick early in the second period as he latched onto a mistake from Mendy, who put Antonio Rudiger in a spot of trouble before Benzema won the ball and finished into an open net.

Tuesday's game at the Santiago Bernabeu will require a huge effort from Chelsea if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the illustrious competition.

Tuchel will be hoping to get an early goal in the tie and pull off a remarkable comeback to qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011116487h
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Real Madrid Admission After Victory on Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010700279h
News

Chelsea's Thiago Silva Sends Honest Message to PSG Following Champions League Exit

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011112309h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Explains Fede Valverde Decision Which Exploited Cesar Azpilicueta During Chelsea Win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011111430h
News

Thomas Tuchel Rues Romelu Lukaku's 'Very Important' Miss in Chelsea Defeat to Real Madrid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010494731h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner's Advisor Travels to Italy Amid Potential Chelsea Exit

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011109986h
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Andreas Christensen's Struggles vs Vinicius Jr During Real Madrid Defeat

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1011011280h
News

Report: Barcelona Yet to Make Official Offer for Antonio Rudiger

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1011110589h
News

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti: 'Chelsea Will Forever be in my Heart'

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago