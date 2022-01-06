Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Keep Performing Like This' - Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad After Spurs Triumph

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has sent a message to his teammates after the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Moroccan put in a fine performance as Chelsea's creative spark and should have registered several assists.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ziyech encouraged his teammates to keep on performing as they look to lift silverware this season.

imago1008970194h

Firstly, the Moroccan explained Chelsea's game plan as he said: "Just put full pressure on them and don't give them the space and the time. I think we did good in the first-half especially. We got a quick 1-0 and that's what we wanted.

"We knew they would come and make mistakes and they did. Before half-time we got the second one and had a good feeling in the dressing room. We could've got more in the second-half but we didn't."

Read More

The winger should have scored, connecting with a Marcos Alonso cross in the second half but he could not keep his effort down as it flew over the crossbar.

imago1008970826h

Ziyech was given a unique role on the right hand-side, often dropping back to make it a back five out of possession for the Blues but was free to roam when on the attack.

Speaking about his role, Ziyech encouraged the team to keep performing like this in their quest for silverware.

"(My role) was a bit different from usual but I think overall it was a good performance. We have to keep performing like this." he finalised. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008970826h
News

'Keep Performing Like This' - Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad After Spurs Triumph

48 seconds ago
imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid 'Doing Everything Possible' to Land Cesar Azpilicueta

25 minutes ago
imago1008970954h
News

'There Is No Comparison' - Antonio Conte Makes Chelsea Admission After Spurs' Defeat

55 minutes ago
imago1008971815h
News

Antonio Conte Delivers Damning Verdict on Spurs' 2-0 Defeat to Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Absolutely Happy' With Romelu Lukaku's Performance on Chelsea Return

1 hour ago
imago1008970194h
News

Hakim Ziyech Makes Honest Admission That Chelsea 'Forgot to Finish' Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup

1 hour ago
imago1008930800h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Strong' Chelsea After Tottenham Win in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

1 hour ago
imago1008970826h
News

Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

2 hours ago