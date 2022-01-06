'Keep Performing Like This' - Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad After Spurs Triumph

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has sent a message to his teammates after the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Moroccan put in a fine performance as Chelsea's creative spark and should have registered several assists.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ziyech encouraged his teammates to keep on performing as they look to lift silverware this season.

Firstly, the Moroccan explained Chelsea's game plan as he said: "Just put full pressure on them and don't give them the space and the time. I think we did good in the first-half especially. We got a quick 1-0 and that's what we wanted.

"We knew they would come and make mistakes and they did. Before half-time we got the second one and had a good feeling in the dressing room. We could've got more in the second-half but we didn't."

The winger should have scored, connecting with a Marcos Alonso cross in the second half but he could not keep his effort down as it flew over the crossbar.

Ziyech was given a unique role on the right hand-side, often dropping back to make it a back five out of possession for the Blues but was free to roam when on the attack.

Speaking about his role, Ziyech encouraged the team to keep performing like this in their quest for silverware.

"(My role) was a bit different from usual but I think overall it was a good performance. We have to keep performing like this." he finalised.



