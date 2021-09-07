Kepa Unfazed By 'Most Expensive Goalkeeper' In History Title

Kepa Arrizabalaga insists he isn't fazed by being the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Since signing for the Blues back in 2018, Kepa has had a turbulent few years in a Chelsea jersey, having faced his fair share of criticism from the fans.

The Spaniard signed from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 for a transfer fee of £71.6 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

In a recent interview with Miguel Quintana, the 26-year-old discussed his move to West London and how he deals with the label of 'the most expensive goalkeeper in the world'.

"It was a big step forward in my career (signing for Chelsea)", said Kepa. "A change of city, a change of club, many new things."

"I spent a lot of time in Athletic (Bilbao) and suddenly I had ended up in London, and within two or three days, we had a game.

"I knew who all the players were, but not necessarily how they played, so I had to adapt very quickly."

He then went on to discuss how he deals with the pressure of having such a large price tag.

"I know that it is there," he added.

"Call it a label, call it whatever you like. It comes up a lot whenever anyone mentions my name, but I have to get on with it.

"At the end of the day, I will continue doing my job, and continue doing what I have to do which is do my best possible and help the team."

Having been sidelined as Chelsea's starting keeper since the signing of Edouard Mendy in 2020, Kepa has struggled for game time, but is happy with the way he is used by manager Thomas Tuchel.

"Thomas was straight with me from the first moment and he transmitted his confidence immediately.

"He provides a certain calmness, he took the focus away from me and lifted the pressure off my shoulders."

Kepa was used recently in Chelsea's penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal in this year's Super Cup final making a vital two saves and proving he still has a place in this team.

