Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ken Griffin & Dan Gilbert Outline Chelsea Plans Amid The Ricketts Family Investment Group Bid

Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, both of whom are involved in the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid for Chelsea, have revealed their plans for the Club if they are successful.

This comes after the Ricketts family were in London to meet with supporters group ahead of the April 14 deadline to submit their final bid.

Speaking to the Mirror, Gilbert and Griffin discussed their reasoning for joining the bid and outlined plans for Chelsea.

imago0137569354h

It was previously revealed that Griffin would be 'the money guy' in the bid for Chelsea as a 'significant silent partner' as the hedge fund billionaire is hoping to be part of the next ownership of the Club.

When discussing the bid, Griffin said: “I am thrilled to come together with my long-time friends and partners, the Ricketts Family and Dan Gilbert, who have built legendary championship teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“All of us love to compete and, even more, we love to win. Our group will work closely together to put the most competitive team on the pitch every year. If selected, we will validate the trust placed in us to continue Chelsea’s winning tradition while delivering a terrific game day experience for the fans.”

imago0072929732h

Gilbert, founder of Rock Ventures and the owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers also joined the bid and has experience in sport, which could boost their chances.

“We are excited to join the Ricketts Family and Ken Griffin for their bid to acquire Chelsea, one of the most admired football clubs and professional sports teams in the world. We have great respect and deep admiration for the long and winning tradition of Chelsea and their millions of fans across the world," said Gilbert.

“Rock Entertainment Group will approach the bid for Chelsea with the same philosophy as we operate our other professional sports teams: an open mind and a listening ear to the fanbase, ample investment and an unwavering commitment to both winning on the pitch and serving the community.”

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in their bid to acquire Chelsea as we enter the next stage of the sale process, with one preferred bidder set to be named by April 18.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011170758h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount 'Pleased' With Brace Against Southampton

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010986289h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Offers for Levi Colwill in Summer

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago
imago1011175264h
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea's Poor Form Was Due to Lack of Pressing

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1008938273h
News

'Just Hope and Wait' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Cesar Azpilicueta After Positive Test for Covid-19

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1011141679h
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Named as Juventus Transfer Target Amid Potential Summer Departure

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1011167145h
News

Mason Mount Hails Chelsea Supporters During 'Tough Times' After Southampton Brace

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011174794h
News

'Different Mindset Today' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea System After They Thrash Southampton

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

'Impressive Manner Today' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Players to 'Live up to' Southampton Performance Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago