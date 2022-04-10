Ken Griffin & Dan Gilbert Outline Chelsea Plans Amid The Ricketts Family Investment Group Bid

Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, both of whom are involved in the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid for Chelsea, have revealed their plans for the Club if they are successful.

This comes after the Ricketts family were in London to meet with supporters group ahead of the April 14 deadline to submit their final bid.

Speaking to the Mirror, Gilbert and Griffin discussed their reasoning for joining the bid and outlined plans for Chelsea.

It was previously revealed that Griffin would be 'the money guy' in the bid for Chelsea as a 'significant silent partner' as the hedge fund billionaire is hoping to be part of the next ownership of the Club.

When discussing the bid, Griffin said: “I am thrilled to come together with my long-time friends and partners, the Ricketts Family and Dan Gilbert, who have built legendary championship teams.

“All of us love to compete and, even more, we love to win. Our group will work closely together to put the most competitive team on the pitch every year. If selected, we will validate the trust placed in us to continue Chelsea’s winning tradition while delivering a terrific game day experience for the fans.”

Gilbert, founder of Rock Ventures and the owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers also joined the bid and has experience in sport, which could boost their chances.

“We are excited to join the Ricketts Family and Ken Griffin for their bid to acquire Chelsea, one of the most admired football clubs and professional sports teams in the world. We have great respect and deep admiration for the long and winning tradition of Chelsea and their millions of fans across the world," said Gilbert.

“Rock Entertainment Group will approach the bid for Chelsea with the same philosophy as we operate our other professional sports teams: an open mind and a listening ear to the fanbase, ample investment and an unwavering commitment to both winning on the pitch and serving the community.”

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in their bid to acquire Chelsea as we enter the next stage of the sale process, with one preferred bidder set to be named by April 18.

