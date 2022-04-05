Skip to main content
Ken Griffin Set to Fly to London With Ricketts Family Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

Ken Griffin is set to fly to London with the Ricketts Family to hold talks with Chelsea executives ahead of the deadline for final bids to be submitted to Raine Group on Monday.

This comes as the Ricketts Family Investment Group were named among the preferred bidders for Chelsea, alongside Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

As per the Telegraph, Griffin is flying to London with the Ricketts family ahead of their bid for Chelsea.

imago0137224451h (1)

It was previously reported that the bidders are set to meet Chelsea staff, including head coach Thomas Tuchel if they wished to.

However, the German has downplayed his role in the process and believes it may be better not to meet with the bidders.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: “I’m not sure if they want to and I’m not sure if I should! I don’t know if it’s a good idea or bad idea. Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I am involved, as late as possible.”

Despite his reluctance, the Ricketts family and Griffin are set to fly to London

imago1010479508h (4)

The reports state that the move is seen as 'significant' as Griffin has remained in the background up until now. His decision to travel 'demonstrates his commitment to the process and trying to win over their doubters'.

A spokesperson for Griffin confirmed: “Ken is joining the Ricketts team in London this week.”

It remains to be seen as to who will come out on top in the bidding process, with April 11 set as the deadline for the final bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

imago0154270785h
