Ken Griffin 'Vocal' in the Ricketts Family Chelsea Bid Withdrawal

Ken Griffin is said to have been 'vocal' in the withdrawal of the Ricketts family's bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, with four parties making their way into the next stages of the takeover process. 

A sale of the club is expected to take place within the next few weeks as Chelsea compete in the latter stages of the season. 

imago0046129121h (4)

According to Ben Jacobs, Griffin was 'vocal' in wanting the Ricketts family to pull out of the race to takeover Chelsea.

There are believed to have been issues over the split of the share if they were successful, amid the news that they had withdrawn their offer for the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a statement the family said: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

imago1010338772h

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

The news means that only three groups remain in the race for the takeover of the club, with Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca still backing their bids.

It is believed that Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the reigning World and European Champions, will announce their preferred bidder 'towards the end of next week or the following week'.

