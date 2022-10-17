Kepa And Mason Mount Included In WhoScored's Premier League Team Of The Week

After their stellar performances over the weekend, Kepa and Mason Mount represent Chelsea in WhoScored's Team of the Week.

Chelsea gained their fifth win in a row and fourth clean sheet under Graham Potter yesterday as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park to retain their spot in fourth place in the league with a game in hand on the three teams above them.

Kepa, who has been first choice goalkeeper since Potter's arrival, made a host of crucial saves to keep his clean sheet intact, including a fantastic triple save and arguably the save of the season to deny Danny Ings an equaliser for Villa.

A stat has also come out since the end of yesterday's game that the Spaniard has prevented more goals than any other keeper in the Premier League this season, even though he has only played three games, as he proved what Chelsea fans can expect of him when he's given a run of games in the squad.

Mason Mount was also excellent yesterday, scoring both of Chelsea's goals as he continued his excellent form under Potter.

He opened his account for the season after six minutes yesterday when he pounced on a mistimed header by Tyrone Mings to poke past Emi Martinez in the Villa goal. He doubled his side's lead 20 minutes into the second half when he scored an impressive free kick from distance, leaving Martinez stranded in goal.

Mount strikes his free kick towards goal IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kepa and Mount join the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane in the Team of the week, the Chelsea pair also boasting the highest ratings of anyone else in the team (8.83 and 8.64 respectively).

