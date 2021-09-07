Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea Move Was 'Step Forward' in Career

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has opened up on his decision to join the Blues for a record transfer fee for a goalkeeper in 2018

The Blues shot-stopper joined the club for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao under Maurizio Sarri and finished his first season at Stamford Bridge by lifting the Europa League title.

He has struggled since then as Edouard Mendy has taken his space in the Chelsea team but, speaking to Marca, Kepa explained how happy he is at the club.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When asked about signing for Chelsea back in 2018, he said: "It was a happy day in which a very important club made a great bet for me. It is a step forward in my career, change of city, change of team, many new things."

The 26-year-old was with Athletic Bilbao since 2004, rising up through their Academy to become their number one and was attracting attention from across Europe before Chelsea swooped in.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"I had been at Athletic for a long time and suddenly I fell in London , in a team where we had a game two or three days later," he said. "I knew who the players were, but I didn't know them. I have to adapt very quickly."

"The presence of Spaniards at Chelsea at that time: Azpilicueta, Marcos (Alonso ), there was Cesc, there was Pedro, Morata ... They make it easier for you, it was a great help for me. They were moments of a lot of change "

Kepa will be looking to fight for his place in the team this season and with Mendy joining his Senegal squad for the African Cup of Nation in January, the Spaniard will be handed a chance.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube