Kepa Arrizabalaga Delivers Southampton Verdict After Chelsea Penalty Heroics

Kepa Arrizabalaga expressed his delight after he helped Chelsea progress into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win over Southampton.

Chelsea saw off the Saints 4-3 on penalties after it 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes, to which Kepa played a big part in their progression.

The 27-year-old came back into the side against the Saints at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, retaining his cup place following his penalty heroics in the previous round versus Aston Villa.

Kepa, despite conceding to Che Adams in the 47th minute, produced several important stops to ensure the tie went the distance in the capital.

He then came out on top to deny Theo Walcott from the spot which saw the Blues seal the victory despite Mason Mount having his penalty saved by Fraser Forster.

They are now in the last eight of the competition, with the draw set to place on Saturday morning.

"I am confident, I feel good, I like the penalties so I am happy," reflected Kepa to the official Chelsea website.

"I am happy to help the team when I have the opportunity so I am really happy to go into the next round."

He added: "The game was so tough from the beginning. They played one v one across the pitch, we had a lot of problems to take the ball, to step in with the ball at our feet so we played long balls, they played long balls and it was a really difficult game, but it finished in the best way.

"We expected something like this. From the first round we have been playing against Premier League teams so we expected this.

"Cup games are a little bit like this, both teams wanted to win so maybe we did not defend a couple of set-pieces in the best way but finally we are in the next round."

