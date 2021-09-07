Kepa Arrizabalaga Delivers Verdict on Kai Havertz & Romelu Lukaku's Record Breaking Price Tags

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has discussed the price tags of his teammates Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku.

The Spaniard still holds the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper after signing for Chelsea in 2018.

Speaking to Marca, he has discussed his fee as well as the fees of Havertz and Lukaku as the three make up Chelsea's three most expensive players of all time.

"I know it is there, that it is a reality. Until now Kai (Havertz) and I were the two most expensive signings from Chelsea, now Lukaku has come." Kepa began.

When asked why he believes players are costing so much, Kepa said: "It is a consequence of the market, they are the prices that are being paid right now. Call him. Label, call it whatever you want, it is mentioned a lot when talking about me, but I wear it normally.

"In the end I keep doing my job, I keep doing what I have to do which is try to do my best and help the team. something that is there, that I accept and that I have no problem with "

Chelsea broke their transfer record by signing Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer before once again dipping into the market to break the record, signing Lukaku for a fee of £97.5 million.

