September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Kepa Arrizabalaga Delivers Verdict on Kai Havertz & Romelu Lukaku's Price Tags

The goalkeeper has spoken.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has discussed the price tags of his teammates Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku.

The Spaniard still holds the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper after signing for Chelsea in 2018.

Speaking to Marca, he has discussed his fee as well as the fees of Havertz and Lukaku as the three make up Chelsea's three most expensive players of all time.

Kepa dive

"I know it is there, that it is a reality. Until now Kai (Havertz) and I were the two most expensive signings from Chelsea, now Lukaku has come." Kepa began.

When asked why he believes players are costing so much, Kepa said: "It is a consequence of the market, they are the prices that are being paid right now. Call him. Label, call it whatever you want, it is mentioned a lot when talking about me, but I wear it normally.

"In the end I keep doing my job, I keep doing what I have to do which is try to do my best and help the team. something that is there, that I accept and that I have no problem with "

sipa_34321913

Chelsea broke their transfer record by signing Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer before once again dipping into the market to break the record, signing Lukaku for a fee of £97.5 million.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1003337198
News

‘Don’t Ever Compare Me to Him’ - Romelu Lukaku Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Admission

Kepa cover
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Delivers Verdict on Kai Havertz & Romelu Lukaku's Record Breaking Price Tags

pjimage (20)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hold 'Long-Term Interest' in Declan Rice & Jude Bellingham

sipa_34321913
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals How Thomas Tuchel Handed Him Chelsea Lifeline

Kepa dive
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea Move Was 'Step Forward' in Career

sipa_34916698
News

Kai Havertz Hands Chelsea Fitness Boost Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

1006430975
News

Romelu Lukaku Sends Message About His 'Key Mindset' Following 100th Belgium Cap

sipa_33373817
News

Christian Pulisic Hands Chelsea Boost as He Delivers Fitness Update Following Positive COVID-19 Test Result