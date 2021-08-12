Kepa Arrizabalaga Discusses UEFA Super Cup Heroics After Penalty Shootout Win

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga discussed the 'not normal situation' that he found himself in after being introduced for the penalty shootout in the UEFA Super Cup Final against Villarreal.

The Spaniard saved two penalties as Chelsea won the shootout to lift the Super Cup.

Speaking after the game, Kepa discussed the shootout win.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Hakim Ziyech put the Blues ahead in the first half but went off injured before the end of the half.

Gerard Moreno equalised for the Spaniards before the match went to extra time.

Kepa was introduced with seconds left to play and Thomas Tuchel's decision paid off as the goalkeeper kept out two penalties to win the tie.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Chelsea's shootout hero said: "Yeah. It's not a typical situation. We did a fantastic job on penalties. It was a tough, tough game against a difficult team. Finally, we won and we are so happy now. All of the team did a fantastic job.

"It's not a normal situation as I said before. I was ready because I knew this can happen. I try to be ready mentally and physically."

Fellow goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who made way for Kepa, was full of support for his teammate as he spoke after the match.

Chelsea have claimed their first piece of silverware of the season and will be looking to retain the Champions League title and push to challenge in the Premier League this season.

