Kepa Arrizabalaga Forgot About Meeting Graham Potter 5 Years Ago

Since taking over Chelsea at the beginning of last month, Graham Potter has made some big decisions regarding his squad, including replacing Edouard Mendy as the number one goalkeeper with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 28-year-old appeared to fall out of favour with Thomas Tuchel as Mendy spent two seasons as the first option shot stopper, but after three starts and clean sheets on the bounce for Kepa, the revival may be on.

As Potter's relationship with the Spaniard continues to grow, the keeper has revealed what it has been like to work under him so far, and how they met way before they were both in Chelsea colours.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"He [Potter] has started in the best way. We are improving, we have had only one month but we’re doing well, there is a long way to go," Kepa told the official Chelsea website.

"We are understanding his ideas. We have games every three days so it is a really important time, but we need all the team in every game to fight for titles towards the end of the season.

"We met each other in the group stage in the Europa League a few years ago," Kepa said as he recalled his time with Athletic Bilbao in 2017.

"We had a talk about that because I didn’t know at that moment he was the manager of Ostersund. It is so good to be back with him"

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

It will be interesting to see where Mendy fits into this squad or whether his future in West London is in some real danger.

