Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Happy' With Chelsea Role Amid Edouard Mendy's AFCON Absence

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has admitted he is happy with his situation at the club during Edouard Mendy's Africa Cup of Nations spell in January.

The Blues are relying on the Spaniard for the month as he has impressed between the sticks for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to DAZN, Kepa had admitted that he is happy with his role at the club despite not starting every match.

He said: “It is true that I had not had the opportunity to play several games in a row for a few months.

“I take it as an opportunity in which I think I am prepared when I am playing, I am doing well, I am leaving satisfied with the games, I am leaving happy, and that is what I was looking for.

“The last few months have not been about playing regularly, and what I have been looking for at all times is to give my best in the circumstance or in the position I was in at all times.

“Above all, (I want) to feel at peace with myself, to feel fulfilled and that I have done my best. That makes you feel at peace with yourself.”

This comes just weeks after Tuchel revealed that he believed Kepa was happy with his role, despite being relegated to second choice goalkeeper after Mendy's arrival in London last season.

Tuchel previously said: “Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never. Not one single day. I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous."

Kepa has been on fine form this season when handed his opportunity, winning Chelsea the UEFA Super Cup with penalty saves in the shoot-out as well as playing a key part in the Carabap Cup side that has reached the final this season.

