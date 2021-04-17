NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Kepa Arrizabalaga 'hoping' to keep FA Cup spot for Chelsea's semi-final clash against Manchester City

Author:
Publish date:

Kepa Arrizabalaga is hoping Thomas Tuchel will keep faith in him and start him for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City.

Chelsea head to Wembley looking to reach the FA Cup final for the second season in a row and hoping to stop them is Pep Guardiola's side who have hopes of completing the quadruple this season. 

Tuchel has already made several selection decisions, some forced - Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are out with hamstring injuries, while N'Golo Kante will start at Wembley after he was given the green light by the medical team. 

sipa_32562089

Tammy Abraham has been left out of the 20-man squad which heads to Wembley, leaving teammates shocked, and Kepa could keep his place in the team.

The 26-year-old has played every minute so far this season of the Blues FA Cup campaign and as per the Telegraph could keep his place in the team ahead of number one keeper Edouard Mendy.

Kepa has kept three clean sheets under Tuchel and will be hoping to continue in the cup side which has seen them reach the last four after wins against Luton Town, Morecambe, Barnsley and Sheffield United. 

sipa_32324981

Here is the squad which is available for Thomas Tuchel to select from, albeit Abraham's absence has already been confirmed.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham [confirmed to be left out], Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1001629034 (1)
News

How Chelsea prepared for FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City

sipa_32282602 (3)
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham's Chelsea in doubt but 'no urgency' to sell this summer amid West Ham interest

sipa_32324981
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga 'hoping' to keep FA Cup spot for Chelsea's semi-final clash against Manchester City

Tammy cover 2
Opinions

"This is a joke" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's Tammy Abraham snub ahead of FA Cup semi-final

sipa_32882512 (1)
News

Revealed: Some of Tammy Abraham's Chelsea teammates 'shocked' after FA Cup semi-final selection snub

Tammy cover 2
News

Tammy Abraham left out of Chelsea's squad for FA Cup semi-final clash against Man City

nGNaQegR
Transfer News

'Growing feeling' at Chelsea to sign Jude Bellingham over Declan Rice

sipa_32834466
Transfer News

Chelsea yet to discuss Timo Werner's future ahead of discussions over summer transfer plans