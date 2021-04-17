Kepa Arrizabalaga 'hoping' to keep FA Cup spot for Chelsea's semi-final clash against Manchester City

Kepa Arrizabalaga is hoping Thomas Tuchel will keep faith in him and start him for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City.

Chelsea head to Wembley looking to reach the FA Cup final for the second season in a row and hoping to stop them is Pep Guardiola's side who have hopes of completing the quadruple this season.

Tuchel has already made several selection decisions, some forced - Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are out with hamstring injuries, while N'Golo Kante will start at Wembley after he was given the green light by the medical team.

Tammy Abraham has been left out of the 20-man squad which heads to Wembley, leaving teammates shocked, and Kepa could keep his place in the team.

The 26-year-old has played every minute so far this season of the Blues FA Cup campaign and as per the Telegraph could keep his place in the team ahead of number one keeper Edouard Mendy.

Kepa has kept three clean sheets under Tuchel and will be hoping to continue in the cup side which has seen them reach the last four after wins against Luton Town, Morecambe, Barnsley and Sheffield United.

Here is the squad which is available for Thomas Tuchel to select from, albeit Abraham's absence has already been confirmed.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham [confirmed to be left out], Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud



