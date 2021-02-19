Kepa Arrizabalaga looking to turn Chelsea career around and to feel important again

Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to turn his career at Chelsea around after a difficult spell in west London.

The 26-year-old signed for Chelsea for a staggering £71.6 million in the summer of 2018 but has had a rough time of it in the last year or so.

It has seen the Spaniard dropped as the Blues' number one and replaced by Edouard Mendy who was signed in the summer from Rennes.

Kepa seems to have rejuvenated himself slightly under new manager Thomas Tuchel and has started the last two games in all competitions for Chelsea, keeping a clean sheet in both matches.

Although Kepa will drop back to the bench, Tuchel confirmed, he is ready to work to kickstart his career at Chelsea.

"I want to turn it around," Kepa told El Partidazo de COPE. "Start playing a bit. I want to be here. Feel better and look to the future."

He added: "Now I have felt good after inactivity. I hope in this time I can play more. What I want is to feel important at Chelsea, get back in goal and enjoy myself.

"In my internal forum I have been able to do it. Now I am not. It's scary. I want to feel more important and work for it. What will happen, we'll see."

Tuchel was pleased for Kepa after showing faith in him against Barnsley and Newcastle United.

"I was very happy that Kepa kept a second clean sheet in a row, it was a moment to let him feel the rhythm and build up his confidence. Not only in the cup game but in the home game at Stamford Bridge. This was the moment.

"It was clear before we hoped for the best performance [for him] and a clean sheet."

